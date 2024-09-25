Celebrities fall for Instagram AI hoax

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Several celebrities have reposted a fake Instagram message that plays on concerns about Meta’s new artificial intelligence tools.

NFL star Tom Brady, actor James McAvoy and actress Julianne Moore were among hundreds of thousands of people to share the ‘Goodbye Meta AI’ viral story template, believing that doing so would stop the tech giant from using their data to train AI.

“Goodbye Meta AI. Please note an attorney has advised us to put this on, failure to do so may result in legal consequences,” the text states.

“As Meta is now a public entity all members must post a similar statement. If you do not post at least once it will be assumed you are okay with them using your information and photos. I do not give Meta or anyone else permission to use any of my personal data, profile information or photos.”

A screenshot of the hoax ‘Goodbye Meta AI’ viral post on Instagram ( Screenshot/ Instagram )

Instagram has flagged the post as “false information”, noting: “The same information was reviewed by independent fact-checkers in another post”.

Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, is under no legal obligation to stop using a person’s information or photos as a result of that post, however there are ways to opt out of certain data practices.

Under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), residents in the UK and Europe are able to object to the way their personal data is collected and processed by Meta.

A section on the company’s website explains to users how an objection can be submitted, noting that if an objection is successful then Meta will comply.

Meta’s information page states: “We consider several factors when reviewing your objection, including: reasonable expectations; the benefits and risks to you, us, other users or third parties; and other available means to achieve the same purpose that may be less invasive and don’t require disproportionate effort.”