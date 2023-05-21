Instagram experiencing global outages

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Instagram is experiencing global outages with more than 50,000 users reporting issues from just before 11pm on Sunday night.

Down Detector, a website that tracks outages, has had 56,628 reports at around 11pm.

The Down Detector location map shows the outages are spread right across the UK with reports of the outages coming from the US and Australia as well.

Instagram’s owners Meta have yet to publicly address the outage or say when the Instagram may come back online.

According to Down Detector, 92% of the outages were on the app, 6% via the website and 2% on the login.

Users cannot refresh their Instagram feed.

Instagram had an outage on March 9 where thousands of users reported similar issues.