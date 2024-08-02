Instagram blocked in Turkey

Support truly

Turkey has blocked Instagram, leaving users unable to get on the app.

A government minister said that parent company Meta had failed to comply with its “laws and rules”. It came after a senior official attacked the app over accusations that it is removing condolence posts about the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Turkey is one of Instagram’s largest markets, and the app is hugely popular in the country. Some 91 per cent of Turkish consumers use the app, more than almost any other country, and 57 per cent of people use it for news, according to research company GWI.

For now, those users are unable to get online. But Turkey said that service would be restored if Meta complied with its requests.

“We warned Instagram about certain offences. We want some rules to be followed ... We intervene when they disregard legal rules and public sensitivities.” Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

“We are in contact with them. Our sensitivities are clear, as soon as they correct those shortcomings, we will remove the ban. This is a country with laws and rules.” Uraloglu added.

He did not clarify what the shortcomings were.

Access to Instagram has been restricted in Turkey following the ban implemented by authorities following a court order on Friday, internet observatory NetBlocks said.

Turkish communications official Fahrettin Altun on Wednesday criticised Instagram for what he called its decision to block condolence posts after Haniyeh was killed in Tehran.

“This is censorship, pure and simple,” Altun, the communications director of the Turkish presidency, said on X.

There was no immediate comment from Instagram parent Meta Platforms Inc on either the ban or Altun’s comments.

Turkey‘s Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) published the Aug. 2 decision on its website.

Additional reporting by agencies