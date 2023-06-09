For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Instagram has stopped working properly, with the website’s app refusing to load properly.

The desktop version of the app went offline on Friday morning, with an array of users unable to get online.

But the problems appeared to be focused on that website, rather than the more popular mobile app.