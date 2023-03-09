Instagram down for thousands of users globally

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Instagram was down for thousands of users across the world on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.com.

The Meta Inc. owned social media platform was down for over 45,000 users early on Thursday, the outage tracking website noted.

About 2,000 users were from the UK, and over 1,000 reports each came from India and Australia, according to the website that tracks outages by putting together reports from a number of sources, Reuters reported.

Instagram would not load content, including posts from the feed and “stories”, with many users seeing messages such as “couldn’t refresh feed” and “couldn’t load posts”.

About 85 per cent of the users experienced outages on the platform’s mobile app while about 11 per cent reported problems accessing the Instagram website.

Nearly four per cent of the users who reported outages said they had issues logging into the platform, Downdetector.com noted.

Reports of the outage started from about 1:30am GMT and peaked in the following hour with user reports gradually decreasing.

Several users across the world took to Twitter to complain about the outage using the hashtag #Instagramddown.

However many others have also reported being able to access Instagram during the outage.

Instagram is yet to confirm the outage.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent on Thursday.

The latest global outage follows a previous one in February that prevented users from creating new posts or stories.