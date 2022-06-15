Instagram stories broken as people repeatedly see the same posts
Instagram’s stories feature has broken, with users being repeatedly shown the same posts.
Usually, Instagram marks story posts as read, so that they won’t be shown again to users. But a bug means that they will keep coming back, with no way to dismiss them or only see new posts.
It is not clear how many people are affected by the issue. Reports of the problem are prevalent on both Reddit and Twitter, but do not seem to be as widespread as a full outage.
And there is not any obvious fix – shutting and restarting the app, for instance, does not seem to fix it.
Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has said that it is aware of the problem, is working to fix it, and has apologised to anyone affected by the problems.
