Apple has released an updater the iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad – which include no new obvious features.

Instead, the updates bring a host of bug fixes and security updates to Apple devices. Notably, they fix a bug that meant websites could spy on users as they browsed.

The bug meant there was a vulnerability in the Safari browser that might have allowed websites to see users browsing history and Google ID.

The bug was made public last week and there was no simple solution for users to keep themselves safe from it.

That has now been patched in the latest update, however, which is numbered iOS 15.3.

Apple’s notes for the update make clear that it does not include any notable new features or obvious updates. “iOS 15.3 includes bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone and is recommended for all users.”

iOS 15.3 can be manually installed by opening up the Settings app on an iPhone or iPad, clicking general and then pressing the software update option. Devices should also automatically prompt their owner to confirm the update.

An update is also available for the Watch, which also focuses on bug fixes and other small improvements. That is numbered 8.4 and can be downloaded through the Apple Watch app on iPhone.