Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

iOS 16 release: Apple makes new iPhone software update available to download

The iPhone update can be downloaded by heading to the Settings app

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 13 September 2022 06:43
Comments
Apple Releases Huge 2022 iPhone Update

Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone.

The new operating system brings with it a range of changes, mostly focused on personalisation, from redesigned notifications to the ability to delete and edit messages.

Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time. That adds changes to the workout app so that it will show new information such as running power, as well as some of those same personalisation changes that come to the iPhone.

However, Apple did not release iPadOS 16, the operating system for its tablets. Every previous year, those new operating systems have arrived at the same time – but Apple announced in recent weeks that the tablet version was not yet ready, and it is expect to arrive this month.

The iPhone update can be downloaded by heading to the Settings app, choosing “General” and then clicking the software update button. iPhones should also download the update automatically, and will prompt users to install it.

Recommended

The Watch update can be installed through the dedicated app on a paired iPhone.

Both updates could be slow in the hours after the release on Monday afternoon, as Apple’s servers are hit by millions of people attempting to download the new update. It may not show immediately to some users at all.

Apple revealed all of the updates at its Worldwide Developer Conference event in June. Since then, beta versions of the update have been available to developers and the public – but with the caveat that they could include bugs.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in