Apple has released a new security update for many of its products – but it is not clear what it fixes.

The company released new software updates for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Vision Pro. The iOS and iPad versions are numbered 17.4.1.

Apple said that the software update includes “important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users”.

But it gave no information about what bugs and security problems had actually been fixed in the update. A page devoted to giving details about the security content of new software said only that details were “coming soon”.

The only specific information included about the update was a help post that indicated it fixes a bug that might occur when scanning QR codes on the iPad.

iOS 17.4 was released earlier this month, and was notable for bringing a host of changes required as part of the European Union’s new Digital Markets Act. That includes provisions to allow people on the content to make and download apps from third-party stores, for instance.

It also added other unrelated features, such as improvements to Siri and its new Stolen Device Protection mode. That is intended to address a problem where criminals were watching people enter their passcode, then stealing the device and using that information to take it over entirely.

But the new update has also brought a number of complaints about bugs. Users said that their phone would shut itself down and that apps stopped working properly, for instance.

As with all Apple software updates, the new version of iOS can be downloaded by opening the Settings app, clicking “General” and then choosing the software update option. iPhones, iPads and other devices will also prompt users into installing it.