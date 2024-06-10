Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Apple has released one of its biggest ever iPhone updates, iOS 18.

It comes with a host of new tools including what Apple said is its “biggest ever” update to the Photos app.

It will also allow people to customise the iPhone in new ways. Apps can be moved around more easily on the home screen, for instance, and their colours can be better changed.

( Apple )

Those apps can also be hidden entirely, and locked behind face recognition to ensure that those apps cannot be accessed by someone who is sharing the phone.

The control centre, which is used to quickly change settings on the iPhone and other accessories, has also been redesigned. Other apps can now more offer their own controls.

Those updates will also come to iPadOS 18, the operating system for Apple’s tablets. That will also bing new designs for apps, including a new tab bar and updated annimations.

Both the iPad and iPhone will have new ways of remotely controlling a device, to make it easier to help other people. They can take control of a device and draw on the screen to help them out.