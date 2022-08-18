Jump to content
iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug

Andrew Griffin
Thursday 18 August 2022 15:58
Comments
(Getty Images)

Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.

The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.

What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.

The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission, getting in through bugs in the operating system itself and the WebKit software that is used to show web pages.

The new updates do not include any other changes or security fixes, according to their release notes.

The update has not come to older operating systems, such as macOS Cataline and Big Sur. They generally receive security updates but not new features – and it is unclear whether the bug is in effect in those systems, or if it is only a part of more recent operating systems.

The update can be downloaded by opening the Settings or System Preferences apps, and choosing the Software Update option. That should check for any new updates.

All the devices should also check for new updates on their own, and may prompt users to install the new software.

Apple is preparing new versions of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, all of which were revealed over summer are expected in the next few months.

