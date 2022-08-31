For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The new iPhones cameras could have larger sensors and pixels, according to a new report.

The changes would be part of a broad sweep of additions made to the new phones’ cameras.

The ultra-wide lens on both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to have a new lens, which will bring with it the new sensor.

That new sensor will be larger, making for larger pixels. That means that the lenses can capture more light – in turn making for better performance in dark situations, such as at night.

The current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have a 12-megapixel camera that has 1.0 micrometer pixels. The pixels in the new phone are expected to be 1.4 micrometer, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo, in a report that fit with other rumours.

The other lenses in the iPhone 14 Pro are expected to get major updates. The main lens will be able to shoot video in 8K resolution, and the front camera will have a larger sensor and autofocus that will allow for better low-light performance too.

As with many of the changes, however, Apple is expected to keep at least most of those improvements to the Pro version of the phone. While the iPhone 14 might get upgrades to its cameras, they are expected to be considerably less than those in the more premium version.

That is the same across the rumoured upgrades for the new handsets. While the iPhone 14 Pro will also get an always-on display, an improved processor and other upgrades, the iPhone 14 will miss out on all of those headline features, various rumours have suggested.