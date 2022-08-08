For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple has started recording its iPhone 14 launch event ahead of a rumoured release date next month, according to a new report.

The new handset is expected to be revealed alongside an updated Apple Watch during a live event in September. That is expected to happen in the first half of the month, perhaps on 13 September.

Since the pandemic began, Apple has structured those events as pre-recorded shows, rather than the traditional live events. That has allowed the company to create the video in advance – complete with special effects – and then broadcast it at the launch event.

As such, Apple has to begin filming early for the videos. That has now begun for the September media event, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

That event is likely to include the unveiling of a new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, with always-on screens and improved cameras. The Pro models will also include a redesigned notch, and all of the phones could come in the same two sizes.

It will also see the release of the Apple Watch Series 8. That will have a new body-temperature sensor in it, reports have claimed – but the biggest change is likely to be the introduction of a new “Pro” model, which will have new casing and a bigger screen, according to previous reports from Bloomberg.

Apple will probably also choose to release the new version of iOS – numbered 16, and with a range of features including updated lockscreens – soon after the event. It has to launch the new software to be ready with the new iPhones, which tend to arrive on sale about a week-and-a-half after the launch event.

The launch video may not include the release of the new software for the iPad, however. Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple is delaying the release of that software into October – in part because it is not expected to be ready for the deadline.

Delaying the release and leaving the iPad out of the event could also make more time for the iPhone, which continues to be Apple’s best-selling device by some margin.