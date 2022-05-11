iPhone 14 will be last to use the Lightning cable, Apple rumour says
The next iPhone could be the last to use the Lightning cable.
The company is considering switching to USB-C after the iPhone 14, according to a new report from often reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo.
Apple has used Lightning for almost 10 years, when it was introduced to replace the much larger 30-pin cable that originated with the iPod.
In recent years, many have forecast the death of the port. But until now, most have guessed that Lightning would be killed off with an iPhone that had no ports at all.
Now the latest report suggests that Apple will instead switch for USB-C in the iPhone 15, or whatever it calls the phone due for release in 2023.
Apple already uses USB-C in most of its other devices, including the iPad. It offers faster charging and better data speeds than Lightning, though it is also larger.
“My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support,” Ming-chi Kuo wrote on Twitter.
“It’s expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple’s ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market’s focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories’ adoption of USB-C ports.”
Apple’s adoption of USB-C could help relations with the EU, which is looking to introduce new regulations that would require all smartphones to use the same connectors.
