Apple to unveil new iPhone 16 with AI tools including picture generation

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 on Monday night, with the latest release featuring new AI tools including image generation and transcription.

The tools, dubbed Apple Intelligence by the tech giant, include an upgrade to virtual assistant Siri, image generation and text-editing tools, as well as transcription and other capabilities – with more expected to be announced at launch.

Bigger screens, narrower bezels and better battery life are among the upgrades smartphone experts believe will be announced.

However, questions remain over how much of the technology will immediately be available in Europe because of a regulatory stand-off between Apple and the EU’s new competition rules under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which require rival products and services to more seamlessly function with Apple products.

Apple has previously confirmed a delay of some new AI-powered features because of concerns around “interoperability requirements”.

Apple has previously confirmed a delay of some new AI-powered features because of concerns around “interoperability requirements”. ( PA Archive )

The features were first previewed during Apple’s developer conference in June, and are expected to begin rolling out for the first time, gradually, as part of the iPhone 16 launch.

Rivals Google and Samsung both recently launched smartphone ranges with a suite of AI tools built in.

Smartphone expert Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said Apple will need to “carefully explain” when and where its new AI tools will be available.

“As the arms race around AI continues, Apple will likely put a huge focus on Apple Intelligence. That said, we don’t expect all the features unveiled at the WWDC event in June will be available immediately,” he said.

“Furthermore, the company has already stated that Apple Intelligence will not be available in Europe initially due to issues around the EU’s Digital Markets Act. Apple will need to carefully explain what will and won’t work to avoid disappointment from consumers beyond the US.”

More broadly, Mr Wood said “incremental” updates to the iPhone line-up are expected this year.

“Don’t be surprised to see slightly bigger screens, narrower bezels, better battery life, more powerful processors and more,” he said.

It comes after rivals Google and Samsung both recently launched smartphone ranges with a suite of AI tools built in. ( Getty Images )

The smartphone expert added that Apple could look to focus the iPhone’s camera technology and trying to position the new handset as the ultimate photography device.

“Although most changes will be incremental updates compared to last year’s models, we expect Apple to double down on camera technology, photography and video capture,” he said.

“According to CCS Insight’s consumer research, the camera remains one of the most important purchasing decision-making factors for consumers when selecting a new smartphone so it would be little surprise if Apple focuses on this.

“Rumours circulating about a new dedicated ‘capture button’ on the side of the phone are interesting as historically Apple has usually tried to remove the number of buttons rather than adding to them.

“However, it could be a way to position the iPhone as ‘offering the best camera experience on a smartphone’ and there could be some additional features such as easy zoom functions that could support this.”

Away from smartphones, the event will likely see new versions of the Apple Watch announced, and there are reports new AirPods – Apple’s wireless earphones – could be among the products unveiled.