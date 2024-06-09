The AI iPhone is finally about to arrive. On Monday, at 10am local pacific time, the tech giant’s executives will take to a stage at its campus in California and finally give an answer to a question the world has been asking for the last 18 months. It will finally open up on what it is going to do with artificial intelligence.

We have a pretty good idea of what that answer will be, from rumours, reports and gossip. It appears that Apple’s plan is to bring AI – which it might refer to as Apple Intelligence – to as many products and as much of its operating system as possible, infusing it across its technologies in subtle and not so subtle ways.

That will include new tools that allow devices to summarise large and complicated data, for instance – offering recaps of web pages and long message threads. Siri will be improved so that it is better to talk to and can do more with those conversations, such as operating parts of the phone. It might also include potentially more controversial plans, such as tie-ups with OpenAI and new features that require data to be sent off the device to servers elsewhere.