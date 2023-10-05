For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Apple has finally pushed an update to the new iPhone 15 that should stop it running hot.

In recent days, some owners of new iPhone 15 models, as well as the Pro and Max, reported that the devices appeared to be much warmer to the touch than expected. It prompted worry that the new design and materials in the iPhone 15 had caused it to be worryingly hot.

Last week, however, Apple finally broke its silence on the problem. It said that many new iPhones could run hot for normal reasons – because they are setting themselves up, for instance – but also because of flaw in the new system software.

“We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update,” the company said in a statement to Forbes. “Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

As well as confirming that the issue could be fixed with a new update, Apple said that it would not throttle performance. Previous reports that the issue could be fixed with a new version of iOS 17 had led to fears that would bring slower processing in an attempt to reach cooler temperatures.

Now that update has finally arrived, in the form of iOS 17.0.3. It is available now, and can be downloaded through the Settings app as usual.

The new update also brings fixes for security bugs that could be used by hackers to gain access to the phone. One is thought to have been “actively exploited” already, meaning that the update is an urgent fix.