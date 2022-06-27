Reddit down: Website reportedly blackouts from thousands of users
More than 16,000 people had reported issues with Reddit by 10.15pm BST on Monday
Social media site Reddit has reportedly gone down, with thousands of users saying they are unable access the website.
The social media site reported issues at 22:21pm GMT/14:21 PDT.
The website Reddit Status says the company is “investigating this issue” but it is not clear what the cause is.
More than 16,000 people had reported issues with Reddit by 10.15pm BST on Monday, according to the website Down Detector.
The Independent has reached out to Reddit for comment.
No other major website seems to be experiencing issues, which implies the issue is specific to Reddit.
Numerous websites went down last week amid a major internet outage caused by problems at Cloudflare, an internet infrastructure provider that powers much of the web.
Discord, Amazon Web Services, Substack, some online games and more were offline.
