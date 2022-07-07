Japan makes ‘online insults’ punishable by one year in prison after TV star’s death

Japan’s parliament has made “online insults” punishable by prison.

The new law comes over concerns regarding social media abuse. The law, which comes into effect today, would see offenders in prison for one year or paying a fine of 300,000 yen (about £1,850).

This is an increase on the existing punishment, which was detention for a maximum of 30 days or a fine of 10,000 yen.

The law will be re-examined in 2025 to determine whether it is having an impact on freedom of expression, as there are not clear definitions of what an insult could be defined as.

"There needs to be a guideline that makes a distinction on what qualifies as an insult," Seiho Cho, a Japan-based criminal lawyer, told CNN.

"For example, at the moment, even if someone calls the leader of Japan an idiot, then maybe under the revised law that could be classed as an insult."

Japanese law states that an insult is defined as publicly demeaning someone without referring to specific facts about them or a specific action, while defamation refers to specific facts.

The law came after a reality television star Hana Kimura died after receiving online abuse from people on social media.

Two men who posted online insults about Ms Kimura before her death were each fined 9,000 yen last year

Ms Kimura’s mother, a former professional wrestler, had campaigned for stronger cyberbullying laws. "I want people to know that cyberbullying is a crime," she said, but that if people believed social media was the only cause of online abuse that “nothing will change”.