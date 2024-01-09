L’Oreal unveils smart hair dryer to challenge Dyson

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beauty giant L’Oreal has unveiled a smart hair dryer which uses infrared light and wind to dry hair using less energy.

Called the AirLight Pro, the firm’s first mainstream electronic device will be seen as a competitor to Dyson’s range of high-end hair styling products when it launches in the UK from April in salons and the summer for consumers.

It has been unveiled at CES, the annual technology trade show in Las Vegas, which opened on Tuesday.

L’Oreal said the device is unlike conventional hair dryers because it does not use thermal rods to generate heat, instead using the patented infrared LightCare technology from hardware start-up Zuvi.

The AirLight Pro’s motor pushes the warm air created by the infrared bulbs on to hair to dry it – without using excessive heat which could damage the hair.

L’Oreal said the AirLight Pro dries hair faster but leaves it more hydrated – while using up to 31% less energy, according to tests.

The beauty giant said the environmental and energy impact was a key factor in the product’s design.

Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oreal Groupe chief executive, said: “For 115 years, L’Oreal has been leveraging science to innovate and provide consumers with unforgettable beauty experiences that fulfil their individual beauty aspirations.

“With AirLight Pro, in partnership with Zuvi, we prove that technology can augment beauty performance, caring for multiple hair needs, and reduce its environmental impact. That’s the future of beauty we are aiming to create.”

The device also has a connected companion app so users can personalise the hair dryer to their individual needs, even across multiple users.

UK pricing has yet to be confirmed.