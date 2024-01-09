CES 2024: concept cars and mobility tech dominate show floor

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AI-powered and better connected cars dominate the show floor at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, as the annual convention opened its doors on Tuesday.

Organisers the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) said a “record-breaking” number of start-up firms were in attendance this year, where up to 130,000 people are expected to visit.

Ahead of the convention, industry experts had predicted that automotive technology would be a key trend at the event, and this proved the case as the show opened, with the main hall of the show dominated by autonomous, concept and connected vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

Among the technologies on show are a range of concept autonomous pods from companies including Mercedes and LG, while the likes of Sony have their concept car Afeela on display – part of the firm’s mobility partnership with car giant Honda.

While a number of other companies are demonstrating futuristic digital cockpits which could one day replace traditional dashboards, including Volkswagen, which at CES has also announced it will begin integrating AI chatbot ChatGPT into some of its new cars later this year.

Elsewhere, LG’s transparent TV – the Signature OLED T – has been one of the talking points of the show, and the tech giant has created a massive live display of the screens at the centre of its booth as it looks to cement itself as a leader in this new TV technology.

The convention has also seen a number of new health tech devices be unveiled, including the Withings BeamO – a four-in-one health check-up device comprising a thermometer, digital stethoscope, ECG and blood oxygen measurement tool – and the Abbott Lingo, a real-time glucose level monitor and connected companion app.

Speaking as CES opened on Tuesday, CTA president and chief executive Gary Shapiro said: “At CES 2024, we’re thrilled to bring together exhibitors, attendees and media to display and dream up the technology of tomorrow, and the innovations that are solving today’s greatest challenges.

“CES is where business and policy converge, and there’s no place like it for building B2B and B2C connections.”