Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Twitter confirms 140 redundancies in Ireland

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar declined to speculate on whether more losses could be coming.

Rebecca Black
Friday 18 November 2022 20:15
Dozens of staff at Twitter’s Dublin office have been made redundant (Niall Carson/PA)
Dozens of staff at Twitter’s Dublin office have been made redundant (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Twitter has confirmed 140 redundancies in Dublin, the Irish Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said.

Leo Varadkar declined to speculate if more job losses could be on the way.

“We did receive, at long last, the redundancy notice from Twitter today in the department, it’s about 140 redundancies,” he said.

“My thoughts are with the staff who are affected, it’s just over a third of the staff in Dublin will be made redundant, and they can be assured that they will receive a lot of government help, whether jobs search to find a new job, whether they want to set up their own business, we can help with that too, whether it’s going back to education or training.

“I can’t predict the future, we have been informed through the legal process of about 140 redundancies, there haven’t been any suggestions at this stage there will be any more.”

Recommended

Asked if government has planned channels for departments and agencies to communicate with the public on alternative social media sites if Twitter collapses, Mr Varadkar said “speculating about the demise of Twitter is a bit premature”.

He added: “Whatever platforms exist government will use them, and there are many other ways to connect with people and disseminate your message than Twitter so we’re not dependant on it by any means to get our message across.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in