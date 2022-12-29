WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones this month

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.

People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.

WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.

Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.

A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.

‘These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.

‘To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them.

‘To update your operating system on an iPhone go to the ‘general’ settings and select ‘software update’.