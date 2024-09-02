Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lloyds app down: Internet banking hit by technical problems as Virgin Money, Nationwide and NatWest users complain of issues

Andrew Griffin
Monday 02 September 2024 10:01
Comments
Lending giant Lloyds will now allow first-time buyers to borrow up to 5.5 times their income, in moves to help people onto the property ladder (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Lending giant Lloyds will now allow first-time buyers to borrow up to 5.5 times their income, in moves to help people onto the property ladder (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Lloyds customers say they are unable to get onto the bank’s online app, amid apparent technical issues.

Users of the Virgin Money, NatWest and Nationwide apps also reported problems with their internet banking platforms. All of the banks were hit by a run of complaints on tracking website Down Detector on Monday morning.

On Twitter, Lloyds said it was “aware there is an issue” and that its IT team were working to solve it.

But it also noted that there are some workarounds. Missing transactions may show if users click on the tab for this month, it suggested.

It also asked users to keep trying the app in the hope that it would start working again soon.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in