Warning over criminals using digital switchover to scam vulnerable people

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Criminals are exploiting the analogue to digital switchover in the UK’s telephone network to scam elderly and vulnerable people, councils have warned.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said it had issued the warning after becoming concerned the transition was creating new opportunities for scammers.

Specifically, the LGA said it was concerned about the around 1.8 million people who use healthcare telephony devices, and which may need changing as part of the digital switchover.

It said it had seen recent reports of scammers who call residents with healthcare devices and claim the resident needs to hand over bank details as part of the switchover, or they will be disconnected.

As the digital switchover date approaches, sadly we fear that further cases will arise Councillor Heather Kidd, from the LGA

The digital switchover will see most UK telephone providers move their customers from old analogue landlines to new, upgraded services which use digital technology, with the changes taking place up to 2025.

Councillor Heather Kidd, chair of the LGA’s safer and stronger communities board, said: “We are very concerned by a rise in criminals taking advantage of the digital switchover to trick vulnerable residents into giving out personal information such as their bank details.

“As the digital switchover date approaches, sadly we fear that further cases will arise.

“Councils will always act swiftly with the police where any incidents are reported, but we also urge people to be vigilant and help to raise awareness of this crime.

“The digital switchover is free of charge and residents should be aware that councils and their home care alarm providers or contractors will never ask for personal or financial information over the phone.”

The LGA said anyone who is the victim of a scam or fraudulent activity should report it to Action Fraud as well as their local trading standards team.