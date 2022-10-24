Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

London Marathon ballot site down as runners rush to find out whether they got a place

Organisers urge users to stop clicking through to broken website

Andrew Griffin
Monday 24 October 2022 16:19
Comments
The man, from South East England, collapsed between mile 23 and 24 (Yui Mok/PA)
The man, from South East England, collapsed between mile 23 and 24 (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

The London Marathon’s website has broken, as runners rushed to find out the results of its ballot.

Users were unable to find out whether they would be running the event in 2023, amid a major outage on the website.

The London Marathon ballot opened in early October, and runners were required to sign up for a chance at getting a place. The event is always vastly oversubscribed, with almost half a million people entering for just 17,000 places in 2020.

Organisers began emailing those who had entered about their result on 24 October. But the notification arrived in an email that asked users to click through onto their website to find out the result.

When they did, however, they were greeted by an array of messages that informed them that the website was broken and would be unable to show their result.

Recommended

Visiting the organisers’ website was also impossible, with the homepage and other pages also refusing to load.

Organisers had sent out the emails in waves, staggering them throughout the day, presumably in order to limit the demand on the website. But that appeared not to have worked.

The issues were present throughout the results on Monday, and on Twitter organisers asked users to allow the website to clear and advised that pages would eventually load. But they asked people to stop clicking on links until those problems had abated.

“We are aware of an issue that means some of you can’t currently access your ballot results,” organisers posted through the official Twitter account. We’re working on a fix and will update you as soon as we can.

“For the moment please wait until we have provided an update before trying to click through to your results.”

Earlier, they had joked about the fact that the results of the ballot would be coming through at the same time the Conservatives chose their new leader, deciding the new prime minister.

Recommended

The London Marathon will be held on 23 April, 2023. It will be the first time it has been held in April since the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed the event into October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in