Apple has revealed MacOS Ventura, its new software update for the Mac.

It comes with a plan to get rid of the password in Safari. And it could also offer hints at Apple’s plans for augmented reality, with a host of new graphics and gaming tools that could also help its plans to build AR glasses.

And it adds new “Continuity” features, which allow the Mac, iPhone and other Apple devices to work together. That can now happen with FaceTime: users can now hand off calls between different devices, and can also use an iPhone as a webcam, so that the call will appear on the Mac but use the better camera of the phone.

Apple wil also add some of the features that were introduced with iOS 16, such as a new shared photo library tool that lets people automatically let people in their family have joint access to their images.