Meta has released two new ways to begin to experience the “mixed reality” that it says is the future.

It has revealed its Meta Quest 3, a virtual reality headset that also has “passthrough” to the real world, allowing virtual objects to be layered on top of it. Until now, its headsets have only offered virtual reality.

It also released new versions of its smart glasses, made in collaboration with Ray-Ban. They feature a camera that can record, and speakers in the glasses’ arms.

Both are a glimpse at what Mark Zuckerberg has suggested will be the future: smart eyewear that let you move between virtual and real worlds, to experience the “metaverse” around which the company is now organised and for which it changed its name from Facebook. But that technology is not yet available, and so the new products are Meta’s best attempt at giving something of a look at that future.

Meta’s new releases come soon before Apple’s “Reality Pro”, the mixed reality headset that it revealed in June and says will be coming early next year. Like the new Meta Quest 3, that uses cameras to show the real world and project digital items on top of it, or lets users dial into entirely virtual worlds.

Meta has suggested it will be able to stand out from Apple’s competition by offering a more social version of mixed reality. But it has also pointed to its price: the Meta Quest 3 costs $500, or £480, compared with $3,500 for the Vision Pro.

The Meta Quest 3 does have considerably lower specs than its competitor, however. While Meta said that its new headset has a 30 per cent increase from its predecessor, even as the headset itself gets smaller, the detail is much less than in Apple’s headset.

Meta’s Quest is also focused primarily on gaming and entertainment. It revealed it along with a host of games – including access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which allows many console games to be played over the internet.

The new headset begins by automatically mapping the space around its user, with sensors that are able to understand both the size of the room and any objects that are in it. That can then be used to ensure that wearers don’t crash into their surroundings, but also layer games on top.

Pre-orders for the Meta Quest 3 open now, and it will go on sale on 10 October.

The new smart glasses cost £299 or $299, the same price as the original version. They bring improved cameras, a lighter design, and new features such as livestreaming.