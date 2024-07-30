Jump to content

Microsoft down: Online services hit by outage again days after global IT meltdown

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 30 July 2024 15:09
(REUTERS)

Microsoft’s online service have been hit by another outage, days after an IT meltdown that brought much of the world to a halt.

The company said it was investigating reports of user problems accessing its services, with some reporting being unable to access email and other functions.

An alert on the technology giant’s service status website said it was looking into a “network infrastructure” issue that was impacting access to Microsoft services.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a major global IT outage knocked global infrastructure including transportation and healthcare services offline because of a flawed software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike affected Microsoft devices.

On its service status website, Microsoft said: “We are investigating reports of issues connecting to Microsoft services globally.

“Customers may experience timeouts connecting to Azure services. We have multiple engineering teams engaged to diagnose and resolve the issue. More details will be provided as soon as possible.”

Additional reporting by agencies

