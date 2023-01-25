✕ Close Teams and Outlook down for thousands of Microsoft users

Microsoft has been hit a major outage, taking down Outlook, Teams and more.

Many of the company’s online services broke at once.

The issues also appeared to affect Microsoft Azure, its cloud services platform, meaning that other websites could also be affected.

Microsoft recognised some of the issues on its social networks and server status page, and indicated that it was searching for the cause of the problem.

