Liveupdated1674636487

Microsoft issues latest: Outlook, Teams, Xbox and more go down in major outage

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 25 January 2023 08:48
Microsoft has been hit a major outage, taking down Outlook, Teams and more.

Many of the company’s online services broke at once.

The issues also appeared to affect Microsoft Azure, its cloud services platform, meaning that other websites could also be affected.

Microsoft recognised some of the issues on its social networks and server status page, and indicated that it was searching for the cause of the problem.

1674636487

Microsoft may have found source of problem

The latest from Microsoft is that has “identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps”.

That update comes from the Microsoft 365 account. Though the issue is widespread, Microsoft tends to track and communicate outages from the accounts devoted to individual products.

But it is probably safe to assume the cause of the problem is the same across different products, since they all started at the same time.

Andrew Griffin25 January 2023 08:48
1674635888

Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s live coverage of an ongoing outage at Microsoft.

Andrew Griffin25 January 2023 08:38

Thank you for registering

