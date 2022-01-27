Microsoft is quietly launching a new email app on PCs, Macs, and phones

Microsoft is launching a new email client to replace the existing Outlook one on Windows PCs.

The new tool, reportedly codenamed Project Monarch, is intended to support a cross-platform email. This would unite all the programs under one brand, as well as updating the current calendar app.

It is thought that the app will work across Windows 10, Windows 11, macOS and the web, allowing Microsoft to replace its existing Outlook Win32, UWP and Outlook for Mac clients. Microsoft currently has different versions of its email client for each platform. Ultimately, the new client should act more like Outlook for the web.

The program could be available for use as soon as March or April 2022 as part of the One Outlook app, before a general launch in autumn 2022.

The project, ZDNet reports, has apparently been tested internally for months with a large range of employees.

Microsoft will reportedly attempt to get Windows users to use the new Outlook, but will not force users to move to it.

Microsoft did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent before time of publication.

As well as its email client, Microsoft has also been slowly updating its Paint, Snipping Tool, and other apps.

It is also set to finally bring Android apps on Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store and the Amazon App Store, something which has touted when the company launched the new operating system in October last year but has since been missing in releases.

Also set to be released are “taskbar improvements with call mute and unmute, easier window sharing and bringing weather to the taskbar, plus the introduction of two new redesigned apps, Notepad and Media Player”, Microsoft’s Panos Panay wrote in a blog post yesterday.