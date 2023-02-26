New smartphones set to go on display at Mobile World Congress trade show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New smartphones from Nokia and a range of Chinese manufacturers are set to go on display as the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show opens in Barcelona.

The annual industry event sees mobile firms showcase their new and current devices to the public.

Nokia has already confirmed it will be displaying three new handsets, including the G22, which houses several repairable parts owners can fix themselves if they so wish.

Elsewhere, the show is set to be dominated by devices from Chinese manufacturers, with Honor, Xiaomi, Oppo and others all in attendance.

Building upon recent events, expect to see a lot of focus on satellite connectivity and eSIM solutions Paolo Pescatore, PP Foresight

Reports suggest a number of foldable smartphones are likely to be announced at the event.

However, there are unlikely to be any new products on show from several industry heavyweights – including Samsung, which announced its new flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at a standalone event last month alongside a new laptop range.

Fellow smartphone giant Apple does not attend MWC, while Google also does not use the event to announce new phones.

Tablets and wearables are also expected to be prominent at the trade show, which traditionally attracts thousands of visitors over its four days.

Industry expert Paolo Pescatore, from PP Foresight, said: “All the major players have unveiled new devices or plan to do so at separate events.

“This show represents a key platform for rival disruptive Asian players to demonstrate their capabilities to a global audience.

“The show floor will be awash with demos, vendors selling network solutions and telcos seeking to bring immersive content to life thanks to the power of gigabit connectivity.

“Beyond all the glitz and glamour, a key prominent theme will emerge that it is time to deliver on the promise of 5G.

“Building upon recent events, expect to see a lot of focus on satellite connectivity and eSIM solutions.”