Musk announces delay to $8 Twitter Blue verified badges in latest setback

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Wednesday 16 November 2022 01:57
<p>Indonesia G20</p>

Indonesia G20

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Elon Musk has announced a further delay to his controversial plans to allow anyone on Twitter to become “verified” by paying $8 per month.

Mr Musk, who bought the social network for $44 billion last month, said on Tuesday that he was “punting” the relaunch of his new Twitter Blue service to 29 November “to make sure that it is rock solid”.

It comes after he suspended the new feature just days into its launch due to a plague of $8 pranksters impersonating celebrities, sports stars, major companies, and Jesus Christ.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

