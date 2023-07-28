For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twitter owner Elon Musk says the platform, which is currently in transition to what he calls an “everything app” X, would soon only have “Dark Mode” as its theme, bidding adieu to its iconic white and blue colours.

Responding to a Twitter user’s post asking what the colour of the verification checkmark on X should be, Mr Musk said the platform will soon only feature the “dark mode” theme.

“This platform will soon only have ‘dark mode’. It is better in every way,” the Tesla and SpaceX chief tweeted.

Mr Musk’s comment suggests ‘X’ or Twitter could soon only have the dark mode available and turned on by default with no options likely to change it.

This expected change comes as the multibillionaire’s plan to build Twitter into an “everything app” X is underway.

The company’s new chief Linda Yaccarino, who took charge last month, shared more details about what the new X app will be, tweeting on Sunday that this rebranding was aimed at transforming “the global town square” beyond a social network.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” Mr Yaccarino tweeted.

“For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfil our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started,” she said.

The recent changes, including the replacement of the company’s iconic blue bird logo with ‘X’, indicate that the platform is heading in a different direction aimded at a different set of users might alienate its once fiercely loyal user base, according to social media experts.

Following this change, Mr Musk said he wanted to change polled his followers whether they would favour changing the site’s colour scheme from blue to black, posting a picture of a stylised ‘X’ against a an outer space-themed black background.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he tweeted.