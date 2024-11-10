NatWest app down as bank says ‘no timescale for resolution’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The NatWest banking app has stopped working, with thousands of customers reporting issues accessing the service.

Mobile banking users have been unable to access their accounts, while the UK bank’s social media channels have said there is “no timescale for a resolution at this stage”.

Reports of log-in failures have flooded tech help site Down Detector, spiking rapidly from 8am. There are now more than 1,000 reports from unhappy users.

Writing on social media platform X, the NatWest help account said: “We’re aware of the issue and our technical teams are looking into this. There is no timescale for a resolution at this stage, though the team will be working to resolve this ASAP.”

open image in gallery Reports of NatWest log-in failures have flooded tech help site Down Detector ( PA Archive )

The outage marks the second time this year that the mobile banking service has gone down. At the end of August, both Natwest and the Royal Bank of Scotland’s services crashed for a few hours.

Customers have taken to social media to complain, expressing outrage at being unable to manage their bank accounts. One user said: “Hi, NatWest app is down again. This is happening too frequently.”

Another added: “App not working… Get it sorted pronto NatWest. Also if down and has been for around 40 minutes, why have you failed to update the website?”

The bank responded with a back-up solution to unhappy customers: “If you need urgent access to your account you can try logging in to online banking on the website or calling the telephone team using the number on the back of your card.”

The most recent service update from the bank advised customers that “routine maintenance” was due to take place between 2am and 6am on Sunday, meaning the mobile app “may be unavailable for periods during these times”.

Official guidance from the bank on social media says customers should use online banking or ring their helplines to access accounts in the meantime.