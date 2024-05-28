Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

NatWest’s online banking app is down, with users seeing an array of error messages.

An error page indicated that there had been “some kind of error” when user’s phones attempted to connect to NatWest’s servers.

It suggested that customers should check their WiFi settings and try updating their app. But the problem appears to be with NatWest’s own services.

The issues did however appear to be limited to the mobile app version of NatWest’s online banking. Logging in through the website seems to be unaffected.

NatWest also advised customers that they can still use cards to make payments and get cash from ATMs, branches and the Post Office.

“Some of our customers are experiencing issues when trying to log in to our mobile app,” NatWest said in an update on its website. “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and we’re working hard getting everything back up and running for you.”

A huge number of customers also reported problems on Twitter. There, it said that NatWest’s tech team were “working hard to get it resolved” and that the bank is “hoping this will be resolved as soon as possible”.

NatWest gave no indication of how long the app might be down for.

NatWest is still partly owned by the UK state, which took a stake during the financial crisis. The government had been planning to offer some of those shares to the public – but analysts have suggested that will no longer happen this summer, after Rishi Sunak called a general election.