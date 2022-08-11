For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney has overtaken Netflix in its total number of subscribers.

Netflix now has a million fewer subscribers than rival Disney. While Disney+ has made considerable gains, Netflix is rapidly losing subscribers.

Until now, Netflix has been far and away the biggest streaming service. Since streaming TV and video began, no other service has rivalled it.

But Disney’s results for its third quarter showed that its own Disney+ streaming service had overtaken it.

Having gained 14.4 million subscribers to its Disney+ the franchise now maintains a 221 million total subscriptions across its streaming offerings.

This is compared to Netlfix’s reported 220.67 million total global subscribers.

It is the first time any competitor has passed the streaming giant on the number of total subscribers.

“We had an excellent quarter, with our world-class creative and business teams powering outstanding performance at our domestic theme parks, big increases in live-sports viewership, and significant subscriber growth at our streaming services,” said Disney chief executive Bob Chapek.

“With 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers added in the fiscal third quarter, we now have 221 million total subscriptions across our streaming offerings.

“We continue to transform entertainment as we near our second century, with compelling new storytelling across our many platforms and unique immersive physical experiences that exceed guest expectations, all of which are reflected in our strong operating results this quarter.”

At the same time, Disney announced that it would be launching a new, ad-supported tier, at the same price that Disney+ is currently offered. Customers who want to avoid ads will have to increase their payments, it announced.

Additional reporting by Press Association