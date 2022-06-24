Netflix is definitely getting ads, company announces
Reversal of policy comes as Netflix starts to rapidly lose users
Netflix is definitely putting ads into its service, it has announced.
The company had always said it strongly believed in leaving marketing out of the streaming platform, and has never shown ads during or before its TV shows or films.
But in recent months, rumours have suggested that it is considering an ad-free tier. Those grew after Reed Hastings, Netflix’s co-chief executive, suggested that he was interested in the idea.
Now the company has confirmed that it is planning a new, ad-supported tier. Ted Sarandos, the company’s other chief executive, confirmed that the new plan would be coming soon, making the announcement during an interview in Cannes, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The new plan would allow the company to bring in users who are more happy to watch ads and pay less for their subscription, he said.
“We’ve left a big customer segment off the table, which is people who say: ‘Hey, Netflix is too expensive for me and I don’t mind advertising,’” he told the Cannes Lions festival. “We’re adding an ad tier for folks who say, ‘Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch ads.”
He stressed that the ads would appear in a separate tier, and that they would not show in “Netflix as you know it today”.
The plan is likely one of the company’s many responses to its user base shrinking and its revenues declining. It has taken a number of dramatic steps in the wake of that downturn, including sacking hundreds of staff.
Disney Plus is also said to be working on its own ad-supported offering, which will also sit alongside and be separate from the paid-for subscription.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies