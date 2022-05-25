New digital platform launched to boost online safety lessons for children

Primary school children will have the chance to learn about online safety and media literacy via a new, free education platform launching in the UK.

Created by online safety group Internet Matters and cybersecurity firm Eset, the Digital Matters platform will be aimed at pupils in years 5 and 6.

The creators said it will offer guidance to children, teachers and parents about the issues young people can face online through digital lessons based on real-life scenarios that will cover topics such as misinformation, cyberbullying, online grooming, peer pressure and general online security.

The platform will be available online for free and will be regularly updated with online safety topics in line with the school curriculum, with companion resources also available for teachers to share with parents.

Ghislaine Bombusa, head of digital at Internet Matters, said: “There is a growing need to ensure young people not only stay safe online but have the media literacy skills they need to navigate their increasingly complex digital world.

“At a critical time in their development, we hope to help schools teach young people these skills in a supportive environment where they can practise making choices in realistic situations, all on an interactive digital platform.

“We also know the important role that parents play in keeping their children safe online, so the programme encourages their involvement, making sure that they feel empowered to support their children as they stumble across difficult situations online.”