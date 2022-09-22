Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Instagram working on new feature that automatically detects when users send unsolicited nudes

‘There is an epidemic of misogynist abuse taking place in women’s DMs’

Vishwam Sankaran
Thursday 22 September 2022 06:09
Comments
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plummets by billions

Instagram is working on a new filter to protect users from unsolicited sexual photos in their chats.

Instagram parent company Meta has confirmed to The Verge that the new feature is in the early stages of development and will be optional for users.

An app researcher observed on Twitter that the technology covers photos that may contain potential nudes in a user’s direct messages (DM) inbox, while Instagram cannot view the photos themselves.

“Technology on your device covers photos that may contain nudity in chats. Instagram can’t access the photos,” an early image of the tool shared by the researcher noted.

Photos would remain covered unless a user chooses to view them, according to the image of the feature shared by the researcher.

Recommended

The nudity protection technology would reportedly not allow Meta to view the actual images, nor would be available for access by third parties.

If users opt for the feature, the app would automatically blur out the image if it detects a photo with nudity in a user’s DM.

The new feature comes following widespread criticism that Instagram ignores misogynistic harassment faced by its female users.

In April, the Center for Countering Digital Hate published a report that the app overlooked an “epidemic of misogynist abuse” sent over the platform’s DMs to its female users.

It noted that Instagram failed to act on 90 per cent of image-based abusive DMs sent to female public figures.

Recommended

“There is an epidemic of misogynist abuse taking place in women’s DMs. Meta and Instagram must put the rights of women before profit,” the campaign group’s chief executive Imran Ahmed said.

Instagram responded to the report, saying that accounts sending messages that break the platform’s rules are given a strike and are blocked from sending DMs for a period of time, with stronger punishments being handed out if such behaviour continues.

But Mr Ahmed said the current processes are not enough and that more needed to be done to protect women.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in