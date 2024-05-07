Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nintendo has announced its work on a “successor” to the Switch.

More details on the new, presumably portable console will come in the next year, it said.

Nintendo has long been rumoured to be at work on a new version of the Switch, even as it has managed to keep momentum with new games. It said in its latest results that it still expects to sell 13.5 million of the console in the current financial year.

But it will announce the new version of the Switch in the same financial year, it said.

“This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo,” the company posted on its official account. “We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.

“It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.”

The company will hold an announcement in June to reveal new games for the latter half of 2024, the announcement said. “But please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

It gave no further information about when it would announce further details. It also gave no guidance on when the console would actually be available.

The Nintendo Switch did not arrive for two years after the March 2015 announcement mentioned in the statement from Shuntaro Furukawa. It was first released in March 2017, then followed by a “Lite” version in 2019 and a model with an OLED screen in 2021.

Since then, there have also been rumoured of a “pro” or higher-end version of the Switch that might include an upgraded processor among other changes. But recent reports have suggested that plan has been abandoned to instead focus on the successor to the current generation of the Switch.

Reports have suggested that the new console will include improved specs, such as a faster processor and more memory. It is also rumoured to come with a better display, and new graphics technology.