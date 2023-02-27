Nokia launches DIY smartphone following ‘right to repair’ trend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nokia has unveiled an entry-level smartphone designed to be easily repairable by users in an effort to create longer-lasting devices and reduce e-waste.

The Nokia G22 allows owners to swap the battery, screen or charging port in a few minutes using included tools and repair guides, which were developed in partnership with repair specialists iFixit.

The device is part of a trio of new phones – alongside the C32 and C22 – unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona.

“This is smartphone autonomy,” Nokia wrote in a press release for its new phone.

“Nokia G22 empowers owners with the ability to replace a broken display, charging port or battery. It brings an array of longevity promises to the many, not the few.”

Nokia follows leading smartphone manufacturers like Samsung and Google by partnering with iFixit to make their devices more affordable to fix. Other smaller smartphone makers, such as Fairphone, have made such repairability features a key part of their design.

“People value long-lasting, quality devices and they shouldn’t have to compromise on price to get it,” said Adam Ferguson, head of product marketing at Nokia phones manufacturer HMD Global.

“The new Nokia G22 is purposefully built with a repairable design so you can keep it even longer.”

The release of the new phone comes in the wake of the Right to Repair movement, which calls on manufacturers to make their products easier to repair and modify for users.

“As consumers increasingly demand more sustainable and longer-lasting devices, the ability to repair smartphones easily and affordably will become a key differentiator in the market,” said Ben Wood, chief analyst at market research firm CCS Insight.

“CCS Insight’s end-user research reflects this with approximately half of mobile phone users in western Europe saying they would like to be able to have their device repaired at a reasonable cost if they break outside of the warranty period.”

The Nokia G22 will go on sale in the UK on 8 March, with prices starting at £150.