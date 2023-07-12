For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nothing is preparing to launch what it called Phone (2), the successor to its pioneering, see-through device.

Like the first version, it features a transparent design that means the insides of the phone can be seen. But it improves on that same design, adding new options for the “Glyph Interface” that uses LEDs in the back of the phone to show information.

On the new phone, that interface can go brighter or dimmer, and adjusts based on the ambient light. New patterns, which the company calls visual ringtones, can also be composed on the device.

Nothing suggests the interface is intended in part to make people have to pay less attention to their phones, by offering important information at a glance and without having to view the screen.

It also brings a new, faster chip, upgraded camera hardware, and a new much higher price. The first model of the phone costs £399 or $390, compared with £579 or $599 for the second phone.

Nothing offers the new phone in two colours, white or grey. The colour option decides the hue of those internal components – since the case itself is transparent.

The second version of the phone comes almost exactly a year after the first device. It also sits alongside the earphones, which Nothing calls Ear and are also transparent.

Nothing, as its name suggests, has looked to make transparent devices its calling card, and says it is doing so to bring the fun back to technology. Its influence already appears to be clear: other companies such as Beats have released their own transparent devices, too.