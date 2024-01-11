OpenAI launches app store for customised ChatGPT versions

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ChatGPT company OpenAI has released an app store for users of its premium subscription service to discover and use customised versions of the artificial intelligence chatbot.

People who have subscribed to OpenAI’s $20 per month ChatGPT Plus service can search the GPT store for tailored chatbots for uses like book recommendations, learning specific subjects, or browsing through scientific papers.

“We’re launching the GPT Store to help you find useful and popular custom versions of ChatGPT,” the company said in a blog post, adding that the app store features a diverse range of GPTs developed by the company’s partners and its community.

In the GPT store, users can either search for popular or trending GPTs on the website’s community leaderboard, or look for specific ones.

OpenAI said builders of AI chatbots, which the company calls GPTs, will be paid based on user engagement with their bots.

“GPTs are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home—and then share that creation with others,” the AI firm said in November.

These GPTs can either be developed for public or private use, it said.

The company plans to launch a GPT builder revenue programme with US builders set to be paid based on user engagement with their GPTs as a first step.

“We’ll provide details on the criteria for payments as we get closer,” Open AI said, adding that building GPT is simple “and doesn’t require any coding skills.”

ChatGPT’s website notes that already more than 3 million GPTs have been created by users.

The AI tool features several of these on its website, including a chatbot that acts as a Creative Writing Coach, a powerpoint slide maker, one to help website developers, and a recipe creator among several other GPTs.

“We will also highlight useful and impactful GPTs,” the AI firm said.

The GPT store was already teased by the company’s chief Sam Altman in November last year at the company’s first developer conference Dev Day.

But the new feature’s launch was delayed due to Mr Altman’s temporary ouster from the company.

“You can list a GPT there and we’ll be able to feature the best and the most popular GPTs,” Mr Altman said.