OpenAI founder Sam Altman ousted as CEO

The company behind ChatGPT said its board ‘no longer has confidence’ in Altman’s leadership

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Friday 17 November 2023 21:28
Sam Altman speaks at a conference in Laguna Beach, California on 17 October 2023
Sam Altman speaks at a conference in Laguna Beach, California on 17 October 2023
The pioneering artificial intelligence firm OpenAI has ejected its chief executive Sam Altman after claims that he was not honest with the board of directors.

In a blog post on Friday afternoon, the company behind ChatGPT the image generation AI Dall-E said that its board “no longer has confidence” in Mr Altman’s ability to lead and would be replacing him immediately.

It said a “deliberative review process” had found that Mr Altman was “not consistently honest with the board”, without giving further details.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

