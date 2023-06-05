For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Microsoft 365 has gone down, leaving people without access to their email in the middle of the working day.

The company said it was aware of the issue and working to fix it. Shortly after, it was back online, according to both tracking website Down Detector.