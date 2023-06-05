Outlook down: Microsoft 365 not working, leaving people without email and other apps
Andrew Griffin
Monday 05 June 2023 18:01 Comments
Microsoft 365 has gone down, leaving people without access to their email in the middle of the working day.
The company said it was aware of the issue and working to fix it. Shortly after, it was back online, according to both tracking website Down Detector.
