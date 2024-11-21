PayPal down: App not working as users unable to access their money
PayPal has stopped working properly, with users unable to access their funds.
The company’s status page said that it was having “a system issue” that had caused problems across a range of different parts of PayPal, including the ability to withdraw funds or use its express checkout tool.
“Our technical teams are actively working towards resolving the issue,” it said in the update.
The problems were also affecting PayPal’s crypto offering and the Xoom and Venmo apps that can be used to send money online.
Other parts of PayPal – such as Zettle, the small card machines that are used by many traders to make sales – were working as expected, the page indicated.
Tracking website Down Detector registered a huge spike in the number of people reporting problems around midday UK time on Thursday.
