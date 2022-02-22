Peloton down: Bike and classes hit by ‘major outage’, company says

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 22 February 2022 17:15
Comments
Peloton-Leadership-Change

Peloton’s smart bikes and other services have stopped working amid a “major outage”.

The company said it was aware of the issue and working to fix it.

“We are currently investigating an issue with Peloton services,” it wrote on its website.

“This may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web. We apologize for any impact this may have on your workout.”

All of the company’s major services – including logging into or activating its bike and treadmills, and playing live or on-demand classes – stopped working in the outage, Peloton said.

The problems come amid a difficult time for Peloton, which has seen its stock price plunge, redundancies and a change of chief executive in recent weeks.

It is reeling from a decline in growth as the pandemic lifts, as well as a series of public relations problems.

But the outage also comes as the company rolls out new updates to its hardware. Last week, it announced a new experience called “Lanebreak”, allowing its members to use their bikes in a computer game.

