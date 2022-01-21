PlayStation inventor says he ‘can’t see the point’ of the metaverse and headsets are ‘annoying’
‘You would rather be a polished avatar instead of your real self? That’s essentially no different from anonymous messageboard sites’, Ken Kutaragi said
The inventor of the PlayStation has said he “can’t see the point” of the metaverse.
“Being in the real world is very important, but the metaverse is about making quasi-real in the virtual world, and I can’t see the point of doing it,” Ken Kutaragi told Bloomberg News.
“You would rather be a polished avatar instead of your real self? That’s essentially no different from anonymous messageboard sites.”
Mr Kutaragi is currently the head of Ascent Robotics, an artificial intelligence startup that aims to build robots for use in retail and logistics. It is also developing a system to transform real-world objects into data that can be read by a computer.
“Current robots do not have software and sensors that can match humans in understanding the real world and reacting to things they see for the first time, and our short-term goal is to offer a solution to that,” he said. “Because you want robots to be able to create a variety of things, not just countless units of the same thing.”
Mr Kutaragi is hoping that this future will come via a fusion of cyberspace and the real world, but one that is not hampered by gadgets. Bloomberg News uses the holograms in the Star Wars franchise as an example of this future.
“Headsets would isolate you from the real world, and I can’t agree with that,” he said. “Headsets are simply annoying.”
Many technology companies are developing virtual reality headsets and attempting to pivot into the metaverse in some way. Facebook, which has now renamed itself Meta, is the most conspicuous, but Apple and Google also reportedly have their own devices in the work.
Sony has its own virtual reality headset designed to work exclusively with the PS5, called the PlayStation VR2. It is likely to be released in Autumn 2022.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies